Baku 2015 opens new ticket sales outlet at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2015 has opened a new ticket sales outlet at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium, and reminded members of the public to ensure that they buy tickets for the inaugural European Games from official sources only.

Report informs, demand for tickets has risen significantly over recent weeks, as excitement and anticipation have grown across the country ahead of the start of the Games on June 12.

The Baku 2015 European Games Operations Committee (BEGOC) wants to ensure that spectators coming to the Games only purchase tickets from the Baku 2015 website or any one of the 12 official ticket sales outlets located across Baku.

Mr Simon Clegg, Chief Operating Officer of Baku 2015, said: “Our priority is to ensure that everyone coming to the European Games has the best possible experience. Therefore, our message to anyone purchasing a ticket is simple – make sure you buy yours from one of the official ticket outlets in Baku, or via our website, baku2015.com.”

The new ticket sales outlet, which is located just outside the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium, is the twelfth to open in Baku. The outlet will be open seven days a week, from 11:00 to 21:00.

Other ticket sales outlets are located at key locations around Baku, including the Park Bulvar, 28 Mall and Metro Park shopping centres.

Information on any aspect of the European Games, from the locations of the ticket sales outlets to details of how to travel to venues, can be obtained from the Spectator Information Centre by dialling 2015, as well as on the Baku 2015 website.

Tickets for Baku 2015 can be purchased directly from sales outlets, or bought online at www.baku2015.com/tickets. Online purchase confirmation receipts can then be exchanged at any of the city ticket outlets at the following locations: Park Bulvar, 28 Mall, Metro Park, the Heydar Aliyev Palace on Bulbul Avenue, Azerbaijan Cinema on A. Alizadeh Street, Nizami Street at the corner with Bulbul Avenue, Freedom Square, ASAN Service Yasamal on Abbas Mirza Sharifzadeh Street, the Neftchilar, Ehmedli and Fountain Square McDonald’s restaurants, and outside the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium.