Baku 2015: One more Azerbaijani boxer reaches the semifinals

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani representative in boxing at "Baku 2015" the first European Games, Albert Salimov reached the semifinal.

Report informs, Albert Salimov defeated Bulgarian athlete Elyan Dimitrov in 60 kg category 3:0.

***

1/4 finals stage of "Baku 2015" first European Games boxing tournament being held today.

Report informs Azerbaijani female boxer reached semifinal.

She defeated Bulgarian Stanimira Petrovan (54 kg) with score 3:0. Elena Vystropova (64 kg) will fight British Sandy Ryan.

In men's competition, Albert Salimov (60 kg) will face Bulgarian boxer. Azerbaijani athlete will fight with Elian Dmitrov.

Collazo Sotomayor (64) will fight with Daniel Niculescu from Romania.

Parviz Bagirov (69 kg), will fight with German Baraou Abass, and Abdulkadir Abdullayev (91 kg) will meet with French Paul Omba Bionqolo.