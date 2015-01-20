Baku-2015 I European Olympic Games will be presented in Davos

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku-2015 I European Olympic Games will be presented at Economic Forum in Davos.

Report informs referring to Inside the Games, along with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady, Chairman of the Baku-2015,I European Olympic Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva, the President of the European Olympic Committees Patrick Hickey also expected to attend the event.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Games.

A few hundred people will attend the prestigious ceremony which will be held at InterContinental hotel.The hotel has already opened an exhibition devoted to theI European Games.

Economic Forum in Davos will begin to work on January 21.

More than 6,000 athletes will participate in Baku-2015 which will start on June 12.Games will last 17 days.