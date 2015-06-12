"Baku 2015" the First European Games kicks off today

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku 2015" I European Games starts today in the capital of Azerbaijan.

Report informs the opening ceremony of the Games which will be held for the first time starts at the Olympic Stadium in Baku at 20: 15.

More than 6,000 athletes from 50 countries of the continent will compete for 253 sets of medals in 20 sports within 17 days. Most athletes will represent Russia. There will be 359 atletes from Russia. The least athletes will be from Monaco - 6 people. 291 athletes will represent Azerbaijan in all kinds of sports. The biggest sets of medals will be swimming (42), the least sets of medals (each 1), will be in athletics and beach soccer.

Kayak and canoe races will be held in Mingachevir "Kur" Sport and Rowing Center, the rest of the competitions will take place in the capital at Baku Shooting Center, Mountain Bike Park, BMX Bike Park, Bilgah Beach, Baku Aquatics Centre, Water Polo Arena, Basketball Arena, Baku Crystal Hall, Heydar Aliyev Sports Arena, Tofik Bakhramov stadium, Baku Sports Hall, which will be held in the Olympic stadium and the National Gymnastics Arena. Sportsmen will stay at Athletes Village, but the journalists at the Media Village.

The decision to hold the first European Games in Baku was accepted on December 8, 2012 at the General Assembly of the European Olympic Committee in Rome.

After the decision, the Organizing Committee was established under the leadership of the First Lady.