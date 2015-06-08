Baku 2015 holds first Chefs de Mission seminar

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2015 today held the first Chefs de Mission seminar, welcoming the 34 NOC delegations which have already arrived at the Athletes Village.

Report informs, NOC team members and Baku 2015 staff were joined by representatives of the European Olympic Committees for the meeting, the first of a series of regular Chefs de Mission briefings intended to provide NOCs with updates on the Games, in order to assist with their planning and operations.

According to the information, the next Chefs de Mission meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, 9 June, with subsequent briefing taking place every second day.