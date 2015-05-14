Baku 2015 flame arrives in Yevlakh region - PHOTOS

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ The flame of the Baku 2015 European Games has arrived in Yevlakh. At the symbolic gate of the European Games in the region, the flame was passed to Azerbaijani sambo champion Aslan Mirzayev.

Report informs, ten torchbearers then started their 3km long route and carried the flame into the Central Square to the sound of wild applause. Chairman of Youth Union of the New Azerbaijan Party Yevlakh district branch Ariz Mikayilov lit the flame of the European Games.

The event featured demonstration of a footage highlighting a ceremony to light the flame of the Baku 2015 first European Games in Ateshgah temple.

The event was followed by a concert.

The flame then continued its journey to the next destination, Barda.