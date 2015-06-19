 Top
    Baku-2015: Finalists in table tennis revealed

    The final meeting will be held this evening

    Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Finalists of the competition in table tennis at "Baku 2015" the I European Games revealed.

    Report informs, in individual competitions for men will meet the representatives of Germany Dimitrij Ovcharov and Belarusian Vladimir Samsonov and for women will compete two Dutch athletes - Li Jie and Li Jiao.

    Before the finals, will start a meeting for bronze medal. Among the women will meet for bronze Slovakian athlete Eva Odorova and Turkey sportswoman Melek Hu, and among the men - Englishman Paul Drinkholl and Ukrainian Kou Lei.

    The final meeting of women's competition start at 17:30, and the men at 20:00.

