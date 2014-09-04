Baku 2015 European Games progress praised by European Olympic Committee

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku 2015 European Games has been praised by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Coordination Commission following their visit to the host city of next year’s inaugural event, Report informs.

Members of the Commission toured competition venues and observed presentations from a number of Baku 2015 European Games Operations Committee (BEGOC) directorates.They also attended a ceremony at the new Baku 2015 headquarters, where Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov formally cut the ribbon to declare the office open.

Spyros Capralos, Chairman of the EOC Coordination Commission, was impressed by progress made in recent months by the BEGOC team following a number of key updates.

“Significant work has been achieved over the past year and a half and the continued efforts to innovate, particularly with regards the sports programme, is very impressive. The European Games will make history for European sport . I have no doubt it will be an event that will live long in the memory of European sports fans.”- he added.

“The European Games represent not only a new era of sporting competition, but also of friendship for the entire continent.”- Minister Azad Rahimov said.

Senior members of the Baku 2015 team were on hand to inform the Coordination Commission of the developments on issues including ticketing, commercial sponsorship, broadcast agreements and the sports programme.

The final EOC Coordination Commission will take place in February 2015.