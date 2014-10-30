Baku-2015 European Games holds wrestling demonstration

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ The wrestling demonstration with six members of Azerbaijan’s national team was held at the head office of Baku-2015 European Games Organizing Committee.

Report informs, the powerful athletes showed off their ability and technique to more than 500 members of staff in several friendly games.

“We express our deep gratitude to everyone from the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation for taking time out of their busy schedule to show our staff their talents. Wrestling will be a very popular sport competition in the next year's European Games," the Chief Operating Officer of Baku-2015, Simon Clegg said.

General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Ajdar Jafarov attended the event and helped with the explanation of the demonstration. A.Jafarov said: “Our young athletes enjoyed the opportunity to show their abilities to the members of the Baku-2015 team. We are looking forward to representing our country next year at Baku-2015 European Games and we hope that all of Azerbaijanis will feel a sense of proud when the Games start.”

Wrestling will be held over six days of competition in the Heydar Aliyev Arena next year and approximately 480 athletes will compete for the 24 gold medals.