Baku 2015 European Games athlete ambassadors revealed

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ International athletes selected as Baku-2015 European Games ambassadors revealed. Report informs, they to feature in marketing campaigns around the continent to promote the first ever European Games.

Rhythmic gymnast Kseniya Mustafayeva (France) and canoe sprinter Rene Holten Poulsen (Denmark) have been selected along with Serbia’s Basketball 3x3 team of Dusan Domovic Bulut, Marko Savic, Marko Zdero and Dejan Majstorovic. These international athletes will feature in extensive marketing campaigns in their home countries and on social media to promote the European Games.

Baku 2015 recently announced eleven Azerbaijani Athlete Ambassadors and there are plans to announce more international Athlete Ambassadors in the near future.