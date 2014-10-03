Baku 2015 European Games appoints Artistic Director for Opening Ceremony

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2015 European Games appoints Dimitris Papaioannou as the Artistic Director of the Opening Ceremony and US production company, FiveCurrents, has been contracted to produce the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Report informs citing the games press-service.

D. Papaioannou – a renowned artist, choreographer, performer and visionary – is highly regarded for his spectacular work as artistic director of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games ceremonies. He received the Golden Cross of the Order of Honour from the President of Greece for outstanding artistic achievement following his work at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games.

FiveCurrents company produced the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games Ceremonies and other credits include the Rio 2007 and Guadalajara 2011 Pan American Games’ Ceremonies, the 15th Anniversary of Cinco de Mayo and the Reveillon Copacabana New Year’s Celebration for Rio de Janeiro.

The Baku 2015 Opening Ceremony will celebrate Azerbaijani culture and will reflect the host city’s role in modern Europe, as well as honouring the athletes that will be competing.

The Opening Ceremony will be held in the newly-built Baku Olympic Stadium on 12 June, 2015 in front of a capacity crowd of 68,000 people and a worldwide television audience of millions.