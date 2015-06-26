Closing ceremony of Baku 2015 will be magnificent

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ On Sunday afternoon, the last Baku 2015 gold medals will be awarded, bringing to an end 17 days of intense competition in the Azerbaijani capital, Report informs.

As the focus of the Baku 2015 Games shifts back to the Olympic Stadium for the Closing Ceremony, Europe's athletes will reflect upon an unforgettable experience in an equally memorable setting beside the Caspian Sea.

The European Games will have ended, but their spirit lives on – and to ensure the flame never goes out in the hearts of all who have shared in this experience, the Olympic Stadium is preparing to host its second mesmerising ceremony.

More than 20.5 million man-hours went into building the stadium, and on Sunday evening it will once again buzz with the emotion of the Games coming to a close, and crackle to the sound of 10,000 pyrotechnics filling the sky.

More facts about the Baku 2015 Closing Ceremony are listed below:

250 metres: length of aerial lines across the stadium, with a capacity to carry 7.5 tons

450m2 of LED floor tiles used on the three stages

500+ truckloads of freight and 100 tons of airfreight from 20 countries to create the Ceremony

800 speakers and 25km of cabling for the sound system

2,000+ lighting fixtures

12,000+ ear pieces and 180,000+ recycled batteries used by the cast and crew

20.5 million man hours spent building the new Olympic Stadium since work began in June 2011

10,000 pyrotechnics

5,000 hours of preparation on-site have gone into creating the evening’s spectacular pyrotechnics displays

200 hours of programming to sychronise the fireworks with the music

120 pyrotechnic launch pads on the stadium roof.