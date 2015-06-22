Baku 2015: Bow archery eliminations ending - LIVE

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Bow archery competition will finish at Baku 2015 the First European Games.
Report informs, 5 set of medals are allocated to this kind of sport and the last of them will be awarded to the winners today.
Rövşən ƏhlimanoğluNews Author
