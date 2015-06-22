 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku 2015: Bow archery eliminations ending - LIVE

    On the last day of the race, a set of medal will be awarded

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Bow archery competition will finish at Baku 2015 the First European Games.

    Report informs, 5 set of medals are allocated to this kind of sport and the last of them will be awarded to the winners today.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi