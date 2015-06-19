Baku-2015: Azerbaijani boxer reaches 1/4 finals

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Boxing events continue at Baku 2015 the I European Games.

Report informs, one more Azerbaijani boxer to fight in the ring.

Tayfur Aliyev in 56 kg weight category won the ticket to 1/4 finals. A member of the national team in the 1/8 beat Romanian Nicolae Andreian with a score 3: 0.

In 1/4 final he will clash with the Danish boxers Frederik Jensen. Jensen today defeated the representative of Finland, Matti Kootan with score 2: 1.

Teymur Mammadov in 81 kg weight category tonight to meet with Polish Jordan Kulinski. Mahammadrasul Majidov in 91 kg weight category will enter the ring against the Georgian Mikhail Bahtidze.

In the women boxing competitions Azerbaijan's Anahanym Agayeva defeated by the representative of Poland Sandra Drabik with score 0: 3.

Leyla Javadova will meet with Russian Yaroslava Yakushina.