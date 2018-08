Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Badminton competitions started at "Baku 2015" the First European Games. Report informs, in the badminton competition, Azerbaijani representative Kanan Rzayev will compete with Israeli athlete Misha Ziberman in Group B.

In the men's duet competition, Kanan Rzayev and Orkhan Galandarov will compete with Turkish Sinan Zorlu and Emre Vural.