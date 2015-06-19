Baku 2015: Azerbaijan claims for one more medal in taekwondo - UPDATED

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani representative in taekwondo competitions at Baku 2015 the I European Games, Radik Isayev reached the finals. Report informs, he defeated Slovenian athlete Ivan Traykovic 17:2.

Because of great difference in points, the third round was not held and the meeting ended after second round.

Radik Isayev will meet with the winner of Valdis Larin (Russia)- Vedran Golec (Croatia) meeting in +80 weight category.

***

Radik Isayev, representing Azerbaijan in taekwondo competiotions at Baku 2015 the I European Games passed to semifinals. Report informs, he met with Dutch athlete at 1/4 finals.

Fight in the +80 kg category ended with a 8:6 score victory of Azerbaijani representative. At semifinals Radik Isayev will meet with a winner of Conrad Traykovic (Slovenia) and Leonardo Basile (Italy) fight.

***

Taekwondo competition continues in " Baku 2015" I European Games. "Report" informs, the Azerbaijani athlete Radik Isayev will compete today.

In 1/4 final stage +80 kg category final round he will face Dutchman Jeroen Vanruij.

In the women's competition Marina Tedeyeva. +67 kg category met Ukrainian Marina Koniyeva. The meeting ended with the defeat of Azerbaijan's representative in the preliminary round - 4:10.