Baku 2015 announces TV coverage for Africa

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku 2015 European Games has signed an agreement with Fox Sports Africa to bring the inaugural European Games to its viewers in 25 countries and territories. This announcement, one week ahead of the Opening Ceremony, ensures that Baku 2015 will reach viewers in all major markets around the world.

Report informs, most countries and territories in the African continent will now be able to watch the Games, which will take place from 12-28 June, thanks to the Fox Sports Africa contract and one signed with the Arab States Broadcasting Union in October 2014, which covers North Africa as well as the Middle East.

Mr Simon Clegg, Chief Operating Officer of Baku 2015, said: “Africa is an increasingly important continent in world sport and a growing market in commercial terms. As this is the inaugural edition of the European Games, we have not had the benefit of an established brand to work with, but I am delighted with the great response from the world’s broadcasters to Baku 2015, including our new partners at Fox Sports Africa.

“With just one week to go, it is wonderful that we will be able to share the magic of these inaugural Games in all six continents around the world.”

Daily coverage of the Baku 2015 action will be broadcast in English and French on the Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2 channels, as well as the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Mr Cristian Cerimele, Head of Channels at Fox Sports Africa, added: “We are always looking to bring new exciting sport events to our viewers, and I have no doubt that the European Games will be a great success across Africa. Elite-level sport has a universal appeal, and we are proud to be partnering with Baku 2015, the first edition of this new important event on the global sporting calendar.”

The deal brings the total number of non-European territories broadcasting the Baku 2015 Games to 75, reaching more than 579 million households.