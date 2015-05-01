Baku 2015 and AZAL announce first Lucky Winner

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2015 and Official Partner Azerbaijan Airlines have announced that Ms Ofeliya Abdullayeva has become the European Games’ first Lucky Winner. Ms Abdullayeva’s ticket number was drawn at random, winning two business class return flights to New York City courtesy of Azerbaijan Airlines and 1,500 AZN spending money.

The Baku 2015 Lucky Winner campaign features spectacular prizes offered by Official Partners for domestic spectators buying their tickets online. Upcoming prizes include a year’s supply of products for the whole family from P&G, a lifetime connection package from Nar Mobile, and his and hers bespoke watches from Tissot. All prizes also include two tickets to the Baku 2015 Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Ms Abdullayeva said: “It’s a dream come true to win the Lucky Winner prize. The chance to go to New York will be the trip of a lifetime, but first we have the Baku 2015 Games and Ceremonies to look forward to. Thank you to AZAL and the European Games!”