Azerbaijani wrestler defeated by his Turkish rival at Baku 2015 - UPDATED

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani free-style wrestler at "Baku 2015", Jamaladdin Mahammadov fought in to the 1/8 final stage. Report informs, the opponent of J.Mahammadov was Turkish world, and 3-time European champion, Taha Akgul.

The meeting ended with the victory of T.Akgul.

***

Azerbaijani free-style wrestler competing in men's 86 kg category at "Baku 2015" the First European Games, Nurmahammad Hajiyev met with Georgi Sredkov (Bulgaria) in 1/8 final stage. Report informs, N.Hajiyev defeated his opponent (14:2) and rose to 1/4 final.

***

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani representative in freestyle wrestling in the 61 kg weight category Haji Aliyev beat his Armenian rival Volodya Frangulyan at 1/8 finals of Baku 2015 the First European Games.

Report informs, he defeated Armenian athlete 7:0 and passed to 1/4 finals.

***

Jamaladdin Mahammadov competing in men's 125 kg category at "Baku 2015" the First European Games, passes to 1/8 finals.

Report informs, he won over Jonas Radzevicius in the qualifying round.

Azerbaijani wrestler's opponent will be Taha Akgul in 1/8 final stage.