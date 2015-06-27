​Azerbaijani women's volleyball players competing for the bronze medal

Baku. 27June. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the final match of the women's volleyball at the first European Games. Report informs, Azerbaijan and Serbia compete for the bronze medal.

The game started at 16:00. At 18:00 teams of Poland and Turkey will start the final match.

The national team of Azerbaijan took the 2nd place in group A with Poland, Belgium, Italy, Romania and Turkey. Azerbaijani national team defeated the Netherlands in the 1/4 finals with the 3:0 score (25:21, 25:23, 25:14), but then lost to Turkey in the semifinal with - 2: 3 score (21:25, 25:23, 19:25, 25:23, 11:15).