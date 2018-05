Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Beach volleyball games at "Baku 2015" the First European Games took place.

Report informs, Azerbaijan met with the Polish team.

Group H meeting ended with the victory of the local team 2: 0. The score of 21:18 was recorded in both sets. Yuliya Karimova and Raguel Ferreyra played in the national team.

The next meeting of the national team will take place with Ukraine.

The match will start at 21: 00 p.m. Baku time.