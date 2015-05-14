Azerbaijani team member: European Games are the reason of my returning to sport

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Marina Nekrasova who will represent Azerbaijan in women artistic gymnastics in the first European Games, expressed her opinion on upcoming competition.

Report informs that 20-year-old athlete said in her statement to the official website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation that she trains as hard as she can: "World Cup Series and European Games are in the plans for the near future. Sure, there are other events, about which I have not think yet. The European Games is the reason why I came back into the sport. It will be of great responsibility for me, so I will train as hard as I can to achieve positive results!"

She also noted that her dream is to qualify for 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

M.Nekrasova said that she was 3.5 years old when her parents took her to the gym. While growing up, she realized how beautiful and unusual that sport is. She also explained the secret of her self-control: "I try not to bring out emotions and feelings to the floor (gymnastics), and deal with them at home. The most important things are the longing for, the wish and patience."

Noting the dangerous sides of the professional sport, the athlete said that all depends on the sport. According to her, the most important thing is to deliberately approach to training.

The races in gymnastics will be held on June 14-15, 18 and 20.