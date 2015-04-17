Azerbaijani team is a winner of "Baku-2015" sports test event

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ The traditional international tournament in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling among teenagers and young people for Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF) Cup kicked off in Heydar Aliyev Sports Palace. Report informs, the competition is a test event for the wrestling competitions of the first Euroepan Games to be held in Baku in June.

Along with the Azerbaijani athletes, the wrestlers from Ukraine, Iran, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Slovakia, Turkmenistan, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Belarus and Turkey attended the competition for AWF Cup. On the first day of competition, 92 athletes competed in Greco-Roman wrestling among teenagers. Azerbaijani team won 3 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals and ranked the first while Iran took the second and Georgia the third places.

The Azerbaijani wrestlers - Elshad Mammadov (42 kg), Ulvi Ganizadeh (69 kg) and Nazarshah Farullayev won (76 kg) gold medals, while Asgar Asgarzadeh (42 kg), Zaur Nuriyev (46 kg), Khanjavad Majidzadeh (54 kg), Davud Alimuradov (58 kg), Ramil Safarov (63 kg), Javanshir Gasimov(76 kg), Ughur Hajılı (85 kg) and Jamal Feyziyev (100 kg) won silver and Mirsiraj Hasanli (42 kg), Said Jahangirzadeh, Ramal Ahadli (both are 46 kg), Kenan Jafarov (54 kg), Javid Javadzadeh, Kenan Hajialiyev (both are 58 kg), Murad Orujov (63 kg), Rauf Mammadli (85 kg) and Abbas Aliyev (100 kg) won bronze medals.