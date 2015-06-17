 Top
    Close photo mode

    Taekwondoka Taghizade snatches Azerbaijan`s 11th gold - PHOTO - UPDATED

    He secured the title by beating Poland`s Karol Robak

    Baku.17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Aykhan Taghizade has claimed Azerbaijan`s 11th gold at the European Games after triumphing in the men`s 68kg weight category.

    He secured the title by beating Poland`s Karol Robak.

    ***

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani taekwondo wrestler Aykhan Tagizade is in the final 1/4 fight now. 

    Report informs, his rival is a 2 times Olympic champion and , 2 times world champion. 19-year-old Taghizade defeated his titular rival with 7: 5. Young taekwondo wrestler will wrestle with Russian athlete Alexey Denisenko in the semi-final. 

    Gunay Agakishiyeva (57 kg eight category) stopped competing for victory, due to her loss.

    ***

    Azerbaijani taekwondo wrestler Aykhan Tagizade passed to the 1/4 finals of Baku-2015. 

    Report informs, the Serbian female wrestler (57 kg weight category) Dragana Gladovic met with Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Agakishiyeva.

    The meeting ended with the defeat of G.Agakishiyeva with 8: 4. Ayhan Tagizade wrestled with Yure Pantar (Slovenia) in 68 kg weight category. 

    The meeting ended with the victory of Tagizade - 11: 3. His next rival in 1/4 finals is the Spanish athlete Joel Gonzalez Bonilla.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi