Taekwondoka Taghizade snatches Azerbaijan`s 11th gold - PHOTO - UPDATED

Baku.17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Aykhan Taghizade has claimed Azerbaijan`s 11th gold at the European Games after triumphing in the men`s 68kg weight category.

He secured the title by beating Poland`s Karol Robak.

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani taekwondo wrestler Aykhan Tagizade is in the final 1/4 fight now.

Report informs, his rival is a 2 times Olympic champion and , 2 times world champion. 19-year-old Taghizade defeated his titular rival with 7: 5. Young taekwondo wrestler will wrestle with Russian athlete Alexey Denisenko in the semi-final.

Gunay Agakishiyeva (57 kg eight category) stopped competing for victory, due to her loss.

Azerbaijani taekwondo wrestler Aykhan Tagizade passed to the 1/4 finals of Baku-2015.

Report informs, the Serbian female wrestler (57 kg weight category) Dragana Gladovic met with Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Agakishiyeva.

The meeting ended with the defeat of G.Agakishiyeva with 8: 4. Ayhan Tagizade wrestled with Yure Pantar (Slovenia) in 68 kg weight category.

The meeting ended with the victory of Tagizade - 11: 3. His next rival in 1/4 finals is the Spanish athlete Joel Gonzalez Bonilla.