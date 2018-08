Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ The first representatives of Azerbaijan at the First European Games, Tatyana Nikitina and Yekaterina Valiulina completed the first performance at the European Games Baku-2015. Report informs, the jury gave 71, 4333 points to Tatyana Nikitina - Ekaterina Valiulina duet.

The passed pairs announced after the completion of all 20 performances.

Azerbaijani duet took 18th place and stopped the competition.