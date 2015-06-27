Azerbaijani swimmers complete their performances - UPDATED

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ All Azerbaijani swimmers complete their performances at the first European Games Baku-2015. Report informs, all 5 athletes failed both in individual and team competitions

The men's 50m freestyle swimming was made by Dorian Fazekas. He was 53rd among 60 athletes as he completed the race in 24.85 seconds. Anna Mancenkova was 49th among the 50 athletes as she completed the race in 50m butterfly in 30.98 seconds.

The team which included Grigoriy Kalminski, Ivan Andrianov, Anton Jeltyakov and Dorian Fazekas reached the finish 15th.

