Azerbaijani sambo fighters to compete at Baku 2015

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, wrestling competition will start at "Baku 2015" the First European Games. Report informs, Azerbaijan will be represented by 4 men and 4 women athletes. All of the 8 athletes continue to struggle in the 1/4 finals.

First, Kenan Gasimov will fight in 90 kg category. He will meet with Ukrainian Ivan Vasilchuk. Azerbaijani representative Islam Gasimov will try to defeat Romanian Orlando Griya in 67 kg category. Another representative of the country, Amil Gasimov will fight in 74 kg category. His rival will be the winner of the fight between Slovakian Tadej Cutuk and Georgian Kakha Mamulashvili. The rival of Vasif Safarbayov who will compete in +100 kg category, will be Macedonian Bajro Masovikj.

In women's matches, Nazakat Khalilova (52 kg) will fight with Romanian Kodrina Yonesku. In 64 kg category, Farida Gurbanova will meet with Moldovan Yekaterina Kretun. Narmina Alizadeh will fight with Belarusian athlete Volha Namazava. Shahana Huseynova's rival will be the winner of the match between Yana Kostenko (Russia) - Soren Saradze (Georgia).

Sambo competitions will take place for one day at Baku 2015 the First European Games. A total of 8 sets of medals will be awarded to the winners.