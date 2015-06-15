Azerbaijani rowers to compete for medals

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Rowing competitions at the First European Games continue.

Report informs, the owners of 5 medals in canoeing and kayaking will be revealed.

The medals will be presented in men's 1,000-meter kayak single, 1,000-meter kayak duo, 1,000-meter canoe single, 1,000-meter canoe duo and the four of women's 500-meter kayak. Azerbaijan will be represented in only 1,000-meter pair canoe in today's races. Sergiy Bezugly and Oleksiy Kupin will compete.

Along with the pair, Mirnazim Javadov will take part in men's 200-meter single kayak race while Valentin Demyanenko in 200-meter single canoe and Inna Osypenko Rodomska in 200-meter single kayak.

The races will start at 10:00 a.m.