Azerbaijani President reviews progress of construction at Baku Olympic Stadium

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the chairperson of the Organizing Commitee of European Games Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the progresss of construction at Baku Olympic Stadium. Report informs, the head of the state and first lady visited different areas of the construction and got familiar with the work done. President Ilham Aliyev was informed about the work done during the construction process.

After reveiwing the construction process, the president gave his relevant instructions and recommendations.