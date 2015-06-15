Azerbaijani President presents medals to Greco-Roman wrestlers

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ The third day of the First European Games saw Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers win one gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife, Chairperson of the Baku 2015 First European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva and family members watched final bouts.

In the 75kg weight category, Azerbaijan`s medal hopeful Elvin Mursaliyev defeated Slovak Richard Rigo 8-0 in his opener. In 1/8 finals he outclassed Romania`s Ionel Puscasu. Mursaliyev then defeated Chingiz Labazanov of Russia in quarterfinal. He reached final after emerging victorious over Georgian Zurabi Datunashvili. He claimed the gold medal thanks to a win over Serbian Viktor Nemes.

In the victory ceremony, President Ilham Aliyev presented the medals to the winners.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played. The national flag of Azerbaijan was raised.

In the 130kg weight category, Sabah Shariati won silver for Azerbaijan, while Hasan Aliyev grabbed bronze in the 66kg division.