Azerbaijani President attends opening ceremony of 43rd EOC General Assembly

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ The 43rd General Assembly of the European Olympic Committee kicked off in Baku today. Report informs referring to AzerTAc, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the event that will last for two days.

The head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and the head of the European Olympic Committee Patrick Hickey welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The head of the state and his spouse met with leadership team of the European Olympic Committee.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed at the 43rd General Assembly of the European Olympic Committee and welcomed the guests attending the event. President stated that this event is an excellent opportunity to familiarize with the ancient history and rich culture of Azerbaijan. He noted that Azerbaijan which gained its independence 23 years ago, is known for its activity in European institutions as a member of the European Olympic Committee.

The head of the state said that political and democratic reforms were made and it stimulated the rapid growth in the country. He also stressed that currently, Azerbaijan is known as one of the main centers of multiculturalism in the world.