Azerbaijani kayak athlete takes fifth place at the I European Games

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani representative in kayak at "Baku 2015" the First European Games, Inna Osypenko-Radomskaya competed in 500-meter final race.

Report informs, 33-year-old athlete in women's 1-person boat (K-1) finished 5th in the final race.

Osipenko Radomskaya reached the finish in 2 minutes 5,583 seconds. Hungarian Danuta Kozak (2: 03.569) won the gold medal, while Austrian Ivonne Shuring (2: 04.708) the silver and Polish Evelina Vojnarovska (2: 05.389) the bronze medals.

Today, Inna Osypenko-Radomskaya will compete in women's 1-person boat (K-1) of 200 meters in the final race.

