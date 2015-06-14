Azerbaijani karate wrestlers won 2 more medals at Baku 2015 Games - LIVE

 Top
    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Two Azerbaijani karate fighters reached the final in Baku 2015 European Games in kumite tournament. 

    Report informs they are Irina Zaretska and Aykhan Mamayev.

    68 kg weight class female athlete I. Zaretska defeated Marina Rakovich from Montenegro with score 1: 0. In the fight for the gold medal, she will meet with an Austrian, Alice Teresa Buchinger.

    84 kg weight class Aykhan Mamayev also reached final. In the semifinals, he defeated athlete from Kosovo, Alvin Karagi with the score 6: 1.In the final, and his opponent will be Michael George Tszanos.

