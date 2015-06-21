Azerbaijani gymnast won five medals at Baku 2015: We go forward with small, but sure steps

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ "It's nice that we put in the treasury of our country's five medals - not only silver and bronze coins, also a gold medal. I think this is a very good result."

Report informs, Azerbaijani gymnast Oleg Stepko, who won 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals at the first European Games in Baku told the reporters.

According to him, this is the first gold medal in the history of Azerbaijan such a level, such a rank.

"We are going forward with small, but sure steps. Thanks to the First IEuropean Games, many people, the children will be interested not only in wrestling, judo, karate, as is customary in the country, also in gymnastics. Gymnastics brings the same result as other sports, let's make this sports more popular than judo or karate.

Special thanks to our Federation President Mehriban Aliyeva, for her support and assistance and we will try to justify her hopes and trust of audience and the fans", said the gymnast.