Azerbaijani gymnast Ilya Grishunin wins a bronze medal - LIVE

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Trampolining competition of Baku-2015 completed today.

Report informs, Azerbaijani gymnast Ilya Grishunin wins a bronze medal. 26-year-old athlete was rated at 58.765 points.

The gold medal went to with Russian Dmitriy Ushakov (60,090 points), the Belarusian athlete Vladislav Khancharov (59,380 points) were awarded with a silver medal. Yana Pavlova, Russian athlete (54,335 points) earned the gold medal. The silver medalist was British Katerina Driskol with 53,910 points, while the bronze medal went to Belarusian athlete Hanna Harconak. Azerbaijani gymnast Svetlana Makshtarova gained 52,598 points, and took the 5th place.

***

Gymnastics competition at Baku 2015 the I European games ends today.

Report informs, in general, 16 sets of medals will find their owners.

Azerbaijani athletes will compete for medals at competitions in acrobatics, trampoline and rhythmic gymnastics. Among women's groups in the final competition in acrobatics and balance exercises tempo are performing Lala Huseynova, Narmin Ramazanova, Aynur Huseynova. Among the mixed doubles will fight for a medal Ulyana Dyakova and Anatoly Leonov.

Marina Durunda try to get for Azerbaijan another medal in artistic gymnastics in the exercises with a hoop, clubs and ribbon.

Among men in the finals in trampolining will compete Ilya Grishunin among women - Svetlana Makshtarova.

At Baku 2015 the I European games in the gymnastics competition Azerbaijani gymnasts have already won 7 medals (1 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze).