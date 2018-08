Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today two Azerbaijani taekwondo wrestlers joined the competitions at Baku-2015 the I European Games.

Report informs, first Marina Tedeeva participated in the competition among women.

Her rival in the 67 kg weight category was an Ukrainian taekwondoka Marina Konieva. The meeting ended with the defeat at the first round of Azerbaijani athlete with a score 4:10.

Radik Isayev will meet Dutchman Jeroen Vanui.