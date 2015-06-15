Azerbaijani kayak athlete reaches finals in another race

Mingachevir. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani female kayak athlete Inna Osipenko-Radomskaya became a finalist in another race at Baku 2015 the I European Games.

Report informs, 33-year-old athlete has overcome a distance of 200 meters in single kayak (K-1) in 40.163 seconds and took first place in the subgroup.

The final race will be held on June 16th at 15:05. Her rivals are Portuguese Teresa Portela, representative of Serbia, Nikolina Moldovan, Polish Evelina Vozhnarovska, Hungarian Danuta Kozak, athlete from the UK Rachel Kourton, Australian Yvonne Scheuring and Slovene Spela Ponomarenko-Janjic.

Inna Osipenko-Radomskaya also reached the final at a distance of 500 meters. The decisive race held on June 16 at 11:12 a.m. local time.