Azerbaijani boxers prepare for I European Games in Mexico

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's national boxing team are on a training camp in Mexico as they are gearing up for the first European Games.

Report informs, the squad consists of 17 boxers, including world and European champion, London Olympics bronze medallist Magomedrasul Medzhidov, world champion Javid Chalabiyev and European champion and London Olympics bronze medallist Teymur Mammadov. The boxers of Baku Fires Albert Selimov, Perviz Bagirov, Soltan Migitinov and Abdulkadir Abdullayev are also part of the team.

Apart from the Azerbaijani team, the training camp includes Mexico and Panama.