Azerbaijani boxer Tayfur Aliyev provides at least bronze medal - UPDATED

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani representative in boxing at Baku 2015, Tayfur Aliyev rose to the semi-final. Report informs, 18-year-old athlete defeated Frederik Jensen in 1/4 final 3:0. So, T.Aliyev became the boxer who provides at least a bronze medal.

His rival in the semi-final will be the winner of the match between Riccardo D. Andrea (Italy) - Bakhtovar Nazirov (Russia).

***

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/Azerbaijani representative in boxing, Salman Alizade (49 kg) was defeated in 1/4 final by Irland's representative Brenden Irvin 1:2, Report informs.

At 19:30 p.m., Elvin Mamishzade will compete with Bulgarian Daniel Asenov in 52 kg category.

At 20:45 p.m., Teymur Mammadov will meet with Holladian Peter Mullenberg in 81 kg category.

At 21:00 p.m., Mahammadrasul Majidov will fight with Turkish Ali Demirezen in +91 kg category to reach the semi-final.

***

Boxing tournament in 1/4 final matches at Baku 2015 the First European Games started.

Report informs, 5 boxers of Azerbaijan to compete today.