Azerbaijani boxer passed to 1/4 finals: "I believe I will win this competition"

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I am very happy that I won the first round. The first battle is usually the hardest one in such competitions. God gave me the strength to win. The fans support was very strong. I want to thank all those who supported me. I hope they will support us the same way in the future too, so we can fight without stop."

Report informs, this was said by Abdulkadir Abdullayev, the boxer, who represented Azerbaijan in Baku 2015 the First European Games.

The boxer, who defeated a Hungarian athlete Adam Hamoni with 3: 0 score and passed to the 1/4 finals, said that he believes would be the winner of the first European Games: "I believe I will win in this competition. All rivals are strong. You can expect defeat from each of them: a sudden blow, and you are defeated. We trained very hard for 3 weeks in Mexico. I would like to thank all coaches who supported us and helped!"