Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani boxer Elvin Mamishzade reached the 1/4 final stage at "Baku 2015". Report informs, 24-year-old athlete beat Irishman Miles Casey in 1/8 final.

E.Mamishzade gained the victory in the three-round fight with the score of 29:27, 30:25, 29:28, 3:0. His rival will be the winner of fight between Daniel Asenov (Bulgaria) and Linares de la Nieve (Spain).