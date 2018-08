Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani beach soccer national team will play their last match today. Report informs, they will compete with the Hungarian national team for 7th place. The match starts at 11:30.

At 13:00 Ukraine and Spain will compete for the 5th place, at 14:30 Switzerland and Portugal will fight for the 3rd place. At 16:00 Italy and Russia will meet in the final game.