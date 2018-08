Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Fencing competition continues at "Baku 2015" the First European Games.

Report informs, Azerbaijani 4 fencers will fight in today's competition.

In men's individual sword battles, Kenan Aliyev, Najaf Maharramov, Vakil Nasibov and Mehrab Hasanov will participate. Their first opponent will respectively be the athletes of Hungary, France, Switzerland and Italy.

Fencing competition started on June 23 and will end on June 27.