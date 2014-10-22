Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sport holds presentation of "Baku-2015" in United Nations General Assembly

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2015 European Games Chief Executive Officer and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sport, Azad Rahimov has delivered a speech on "Sport for Development and Peace" to the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, United States of America. Report informs, Azad Rahimov spoke about European Games to be hold in July, 2015 in Baku.

According to the minister's speech, Baku 2015 will take place over 17 days of competition, when more than 6,000 athletes from Europe will compete in 20 sports, in the spirit of peace, fair play, friendship and unity.

“While having had little more than two years to prepare for the European Games, our country is determined to deliver these pioneering Games at the highest level.”

The Minister praised the leadership of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in her role as the Chairperson of the Baku 2015 European Games Organising Committee.

He also told delegates of the legacy of the European Games in Azerbaijan and the lasting importance of the new sporting venues being built for Baku 2015.

“Our nation has a large proportion of youth, with the median age of population of just 30.1 years. Indeed, 40% of our population is less than 24 years old. With such a statistic we feel a sense of duty to provide proper sporting infrastructure and purpose for our people. In fact, in the last 10 years alone, we have constructed more than 50 world-class facilities throughout the entire country. This sporting infrastructure provides access to sporting facilities to all our people, at absolutely no cost to the individual,” Minister Rahimov added.

During his visit, Azad Rahimov also had a meeting with Mr Sam Kutesa, the President of the 69th General Assembly of the United Nations.