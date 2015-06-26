 Top
    Baku 2015: ​Azerbaijan's beach soccer players join last group games

    The game with Portuguese national team has formal nature

    Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's beach soccer players will perform the last game of the A group. Report informs, our national team will play with the Portuguese team.

    The match will start at 20: 30. Before this match, at 17:30 Switzerland will play with Ukraine. Azerbaijan's national team was defeated by the Ukrainian team with the score of 1:3, and by Switzerland with 4:7. Thus, Azerbaijan took the last place in the group A. Azerbaijani national team can only continue to fight for 5th place.

    The last round of Group B will be played by Italy and Hungary at 16:00, the match of Spain and Russia starts at 19:00.

