Azerbaijan provides one more medal at "Baku 2015" - UPDATED

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Anjela Dorogan representing Azerbaijan in wrestling (53 kg category) at "Baku 2015" the First European Games, reached the final. Report informs, she defeated Moldovan Natalia Budu in the semi-final.

The meeting ended in 7: 2.

Irina Netreba fighting in the 58 kg category lost the game. Hungarian athlete Emese Barka defeated her 5:2. For the bronze medal, I.Netreba will fight with Turkish Elif Jale Yesilırmak on the mat.

Gozel Zutova was also defeated in the 75 kg category by Ukrainian Oksana Vascukaya - 2: 4.

***

Azerbaijani female wrestler Angela Dorogan passed to the 1/4 final stage of the European Olympic Games.

Report informs, she defeated her rival Turkish female wrestler Merve Kenger (53 kg weight category).

She won with 8:2. Her rival in 1/4 finale will be Hungarian athlete Denes Mercedesz. The fight will start at 11: 17.

*** 10:46

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani female wrestler Elmira Gambarova (63 kg weight category) was defeated. Report informs, she wrestled with Swedish athlete Henna Johanssan.

Swedish female athlete won with 4: 0 score.