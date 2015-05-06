Sports Minister to speak about preparation for "Baku-2015" in Belgium

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today , a great sporting event under the name "European Sports Night" will be held in Belgium.

As Report was told in the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the Minister Azad Rahimov, President of the European Olympic Committees Patrick Hickey, President of the European Parliament, Martin Schulz, Interior and Sports Minister of Hesse State Peter Beuth, Hesse State Minister for Federal and European Affairs Puttrich Lucia and other countries' sports ministers and the heads of the federation will participate at the 4th annual event organized by the European Union Office of the European Olympic Committees.

The main goal of "European Sports Night" is to achieve the innovations in the sport, the strengthening of relations between federations and the European Olympic Committees and the elimination of a number of problems in sports.

During the event, holding plenary meetings and making series of discussions with the participation of more than 200 guests are planned

In the part of "Baku-2015" European games: 5 weeks prior ", Minister Azad Rahimov will provide the participants with the information on the work done and achievements in the field of sports in Azerbaijan. During his 20-minute speech, A.Rahimov will speak about the preparation for " Baku-2015 " European Games, the work done in this field, opened sports facilities, the events held and other issues.