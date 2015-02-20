Minister Azad Rahimov presents First European Olympic Games in Hungary

Baku. February 20. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov is on the official visit in Budapest, Hungary for the presentation of the "Baku-2015" First European Games. Report informs referring to the official website of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, today the presentation event will take place in Budapest, "Viqado" Hall.

The minister will make a speech and inform about the process of preparation for the games and work done under the direction of the First Lady, President of the Organizing Committee for the Games, Mehriban Aliyeva.

The diplomatic representatives of various countries in Hungary, government officials, parliamentarians and journalists will also attend the event. The guests will be offered to taste the Azerbaijani national cuisine. In the framework of the exhibition, the participants will be given the booklets, souvenirs and magazines of the first European Games.

At the end of the event, the guests will watch concert.