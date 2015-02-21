Azad Rahimov meets with Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ In connection with the presentation of "Baku-2015" the first European Games in Budapest, Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Azad Rahimov met with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the co-chair of Hungary-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission Peter Szijjartp.

Report was told by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Hungary.

Azad Rahimov stated that more than 6 thousand athletes will compete in more than 20 kinds of sports under the 50 national Olympics flags in "Baku-2015".

The Minister noted, only 2700 athletes took part in Sochi Winter Olympics and stressed that "Baku-2015" is not backward the Olympic Games according to scale, the number of participants and its popularity.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Hungary Vilayat Guliyev and Excutive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Anar Alakbarov also attended the meeting.