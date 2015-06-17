Azad Rahimov: I don't think II European Games will be held at such a high level

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I think we did the right thing, by organizing the First European game at such a high level. I don't think that, II European Games will be held at such a high level."

Report was told by the CEO of the I European Games, the Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov.

He said that, European Games should be a high-level sports event: "It's possible that the opening and closing ceremonies of the II European Games will not be so grand. It's possible that some things can be arranged at the secondary level. Our main goal is Azerbaijani sportsmen have shown that in European games good results."

A.Rahimov added that all conditions were created for the participants of the Games. They normally have a rest, eat well, promptly brought to the game and their performances are in compliance: "Therefore, they must persevere. We would like the European Games have beaten the world record."